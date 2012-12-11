A young writer brings a collection of short stories to a big Moscow publishing house. The manuscript stays at the office and mysteriously influences the lives of anyone who opens it and reads at least one page. There are four stories in the manuscript, and four readers whose lives are changed after reading them. The situations range from realistic to absurd to thrilling to create a rich portrait of life in contemporary Russia and showcase the thoughts, feelings and ambitions of people who live there.
|Igor Ugolnikov
|President
|Konstantin Yushkevich
|Maks
|Daria Nosik
|Olga
|Lyubov Aksyonova
|Girl
|Andrey Merzlikin
|Event Planner
