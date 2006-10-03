Shortbus revolves around a sexually diverse ensemble of emotionally challenged characters trying desperately to connect in New York City. The characters converge in a weekly Brooklyn artistic/sexual salon loosely inspired by various underground NYC gatherings that took place in the early 2000's. The film includes a variety of explicit scenes containing non-simulated sexual intercourse with visible penetration and male ejaculation.
|Sook-Yin Lee
|Sofia
|Paul Dawson
|James
|PJ DeBoy
|Jamie
|Jay Brannan
|Ceth
|Lindsay Beamish
|Severin
|Raphael Barker
|Rob
View Full Cast >