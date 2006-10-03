2006

Shortbus

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 3rd, 2006

Studio

Fortissimo Films

Shortbus revolves around a sexually diverse ensemble of emotionally challenged characters trying desperately to connect in New York City. The characters converge in a weekly Brooklyn artistic/sexual salon loosely inspired by various underground NYC gatherings that took place in the early 2000's. The film includes a variety of explicit scenes containing non-simulated sexual intercourse with visible penetration and male ejaculation.

Cast

Sook-Yin LeeSofia
Paul DawsonJames
PJ DeBoyJamie
Jay BrannanCeth
Lindsay BeamishSeverin
Raphael BarkerRob

