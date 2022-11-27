Not Available

The camera opens a window to the outside world life for the detainees and students of the Second Chance School in the prison of St. Stefanos in Patra. The voices of the attendees and their on-demand film shots from outside illustrate their hopes, as their dreams gain form, color, and sound, in a sunset, in the sound of the waves, in the open sky. A documentary made during a filmmaking workshop organized by the cultural organization Neaniko Plano, in an attempt to connect the worlds inside and outside.