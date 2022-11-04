1958

Showdown at Boot Hill

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1958

Studio

Not Available

Bounty hunter Luke Welsh arrives looking for a wanted man. When that man draws on him he has to kill him. To collect his reward he needs a statement identifying him. But the man was well liked in town and no one will sign such a statement. When he outdraws another man who thought he was faster, some townsmen decide he should be killed and they organize a mob to go after him.

Cast

John CarradineDoc Weber
Carole MathewsJill Crane
Robert HuttonSloane
Thomas Browne HenryCon Maynor
Paul MaxeyJudge Wallen
George DouglasCharles Maynor

View Full Cast >

Images