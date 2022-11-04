Showdown at Boot Hill

Bounty hunter Luke Welsh arrives looking for a wanted man. When that man draws on him he has to kill him. To collect his reward he needs a statement identifying him. But the man was well liked in town and no one will sign such a statement. When he outdraws another man who thought he was faster, some townsmen decide he should be killed and they organize a mob to go after him.
|John Carradine
|Doc Weber
|Carole Mathews
|Jill Crane
|Robert Hutton
|Sloane
|Thomas Browne Henry
|Con Maynor
|Paul Maxey
|Judge Wallen
|George Douglas
|Charles Maynor
View Full Cast >