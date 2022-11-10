Shrek the Halls

The Christmas tree isn't the only thing green in this new holiday classic. Shrek is back and trying to get into the spirit of the season. After promising Fiona and the kids a Christmas they'll remember, he is forced to take a crash course in the holiday. But just when he thinks he has everything for their quiet family Christmas just right, there is a knock at the door.
|Mike Myers
|Shrek (voice)
|Eddie Murphy
|Donkey (voice)
|Cameron Diaz
|Princess Fiona (voice)
|Antonio Banderas
|Puss in Boots (voice)
|Cody Cameron
|Pinocchio / Three Pigs (voice)
|Susan Fitzer
|Suzie Cookie (voice)
