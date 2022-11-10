Not Available

Shrek the Halls

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

The Christmas tree isn't the only thing green in this new holiday classic. Shrek is back and trying to get into the spirit of the season. After promising Fiona and the kids a Christmas they'll remember, he is forced to take a crash course in the holiday. But just when he thinks he has everything for their quiet family Christmas just right, there is a knock at the door.

Cast

Mike MyersShrek (voice)
Eddie MurphyDonkey (voice)
Cameron DiazPrincess Fiona (voice)
Antonio BanderasPuss in Boots (voice)
Cody CameronPinocchio / Three Pigs (voice)
Susan FitzerSuzie Cookie (voice)

