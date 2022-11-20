Shriek of Terror

Not Available

Hugo Stiglitz is a treasure hunter who leads an expedition that includes Roberto Ballesteros, an important scientist, and Edna Bolkan, a beautiful anthropologist, into the jungle. The group arrives at an ancient tomb and after opening it, they take the bones found inside. But the remains in the tomb seem connected to a high priest who was sacrificed. By violating the tomb, the group has unwittingly awoken a diabolical being named Chaneque, who will commit the bloodiest murders in order to retrieve the stolen remains. The key to the plot is a little girl who the beast intends to kill