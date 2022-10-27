Not Available

Shrill Cries of Summer

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Phantom Films

Early summer, Keiichi had just moved to a remote mountain village. As he becomes close friends with a group of girls, he was enjoying his life in the village. However when he starts to become suspicious that his friends may be deeply involved in successive murders that occur every summer, the situation around Keiichi gradually starts to turn into something more sinister.

Cast

Rin AsukaMion Sonozaki
Airi MatsuyamaRena Ryugu
AikaRika Furude
Erena OnoSatoko Hojo
Tetta SugimotoKuraudo Ohishi
Ayako KawaharaMiyo Takano

