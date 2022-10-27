Shrill Cries of Summer

Early summer, Keiichi had just moved to a remote mountain village. As he becomes close friends with a group of girls, he was enjoying his life in the village. However when he starts to become suspicious that his friends may be deeply involved in successive murders that occur every summer, the situation around Keiichi gradually starts to turn into something more sinister.
|Rin Asuka
|Mion Sonozaki
|Airi Matsuyama
|Rena Ryugu
|Aika
|Rika Furude
|Erena Ono
|Satoko Hojo
|Tetta Sugimoto
|Kuraudo Ohishi
|Ayako Kawahara
|Miyo Takano
