Lovell Milo is a man who begins experiencing his life out of order; every day he wakes up at a different age, on a different day of his life, never knowing where or when he’s going to be once he falls asleep. He’s terrified and wants it to stop - until he notices a pattern in his experience, and works to uncover why this is happening to him - and what or who is behind it.
|T. J. Thyne
|Lovell Milo
|Paula Rhodes
|Grace
|Chris Stone
|Dr. Orson Milo
|Meeghan Holaway
|Shelly
|JoJo Henrickson
|Minister
|Dylan Sprayberry
|Young Lovell
