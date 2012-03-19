2012

March 19th, 2012

Screen Media Films

Lovell Milo is a man who begins experiencing his life out of order; every day he wakes up at a different age, on a different day of his life, never knowing where or when he’s going to be once he falls asleep. He’s terrified and wants it to stop - until he notices a pattern in his experience, and works to uncover why this is happening to him - and what or who is behind it.

Cast

T. J. ThyneLovell Milo
Paula RhodesGrace
Chris StoneDr. Orson Milo
Meeghan HolawayShelly
JoJo HenricksonMinister
Dylan SprayberryYoung Lovell

