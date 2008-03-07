When two friends return from a girls weekend vacation in Mexico, they find themselves stranded at the airport. Trying to get home safely, they board an airport shuttle for the short trip. But once their feet cross the threshold of the shuttle, a night that had started like any other turns terrifying, and the ride home becomes a descent into darkness.
|Cameron Goodman
|Jules
|Cullen Douglas
|Andy
|Dave Power
|Matt
|James Snyder
|Seth
|Tom Kemp
|Serene Man
|James Ryen
|Young Doctor
