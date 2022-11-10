Not Available

Siberian Education

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cattleya

The story of a gang of children growing up in a community of banished criminals, in a forgotten corner of the former Soviet Union. This community rejects the world outside. The only law it obeys… is its own. Against this backdrop two best friends, Kolyma and Gagarin, gradually become fierce enemies as they find themselves on opposite sides of the strict code of honour of the ‘honest criminal’ brotherhood.

Cast

John MalkovichGrandfather Kuzya
Arnas FedaraviciusKolyma
Vilius TumalaviciusGagarin
Eleanor TomlinsonXenya
Peter StormareInk
Jonas TrukanasMel

Images