It's all about truth or dare in this scintillating tale of two dueling sexually charged sisters. Extrovert Casey ramps up the stakes by taking on the handsome new neighbor, Tyler, within minutes of meeting him! Then, she dares her friends to make love in front of her and her sister. Her sister, Jenna, really likes Tyler, but can't figure out how to get alone time with him. Then, Casey gives her an opportunity she just can't resist.