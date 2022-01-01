1992

Sidekicks

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 16th, 1992

Studio

Vision PDG

Barry is an asthmatic kid having trouble in life. He lives with his father, a computer programmer, in Texas. Barry is struggling to get by in life, dealing with his rough school life, bullies, as well as his health. Barry's only source of enjoyment is fantasizing that he is with Chuck Norris. Barry becomes sick of getting picked on by the bigger guys, and decides to learn karate.

Cast

Jonathan BrandisBarry Gabrewski
Chuck NorrisHimself
MakoMr. Lee
Julia NicksonNoreen Chan
Joe PiscopoKelly Stone
Danica McKellarLauren

