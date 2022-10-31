Not Available

Sidetracked

  • Thriller

It is autumn and the people in the otherwise peaceful small town Ystad settle down. But for Kurt Wallander broken idyll of a young woman burned to death in a cornfield. Soon after hitting a serial killer with a series of increasingly brutal murder. What is the relationship between a retired attorney general, a successful art dealer and an ordinary petty thief? Why scalp killer his victims?

Cast

Rolf LassgårdKurt Wallander
Henrik PerssonStefan
Siw ErixonAnn-Britt Höglund
Christer FantSvedberg
Lars MelinMartinsson
Klas-Gösta OlssonNyberg

