Sidetracked

It is autumn and the people in the otherwise peaceful small town Ystad settle down. But for Kurt Wallander broken idyll of a young woman burned to death in a cornfield. Soon after hitting a serial killer with a series of increasingly brutal murder. What is the relationship between a retired attorney general, a successful art dealer and an ordinary petty thief? Why scalp killer his victims?
|Rolf Lassgård
|Kurt Wallander
|Henrik Persson
|Stefan
|Siw Erixon
|Ann-Britt Höglund
|Christer Fant
|Svedberg
|Lars Melin
|Martinsson
|Klas-Gösta Olsson
|Nyberg
View Full Cast >