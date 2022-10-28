Not Available

Sierra-Nevada

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ARTE France Cinéma

Back from a professional trip to Paris, a neurologist at the pinnacle of his career has to pick up his wife so that they can attend a family meal to commemorate his father, who died a year before. At his mother's flat, the guests are waiting for the priest to arrive while arguing about all kinds of things connected and unconnected with the world’s events and wars.

Cast

Eugenia BosânceanuVecina in varsta
Mimi BranescuLary
Marian RâleaMr. Popescu
Rolando MatsangosGabi
Judith StateSandra
Mirela ApostuDoamna insarcinata

