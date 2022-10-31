Sign of the Pagan

Roman centurion Marcian is captured by Attila the Hun en route to Constantinople, but escapes. On arrival, he finds the eastern Roman emperor Theodosius plotting with Attila to look the other way while the latter marches against Rome. But Marcian gains the favor of Pulcheria, lovely sister of Theodosius, who favors a united Empire.
|Jack Palance
|Attila
|Ludmilla Tchérina
|Princess Pulcheria
|Rita Gam
|Kubra
|Jeff Morrow
|General Paulinus
|George Dolenz
|Emperor Theodosius
|Eduard Franz
|Astrologer
