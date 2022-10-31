1954

Sign of the Pagan

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 16th, 1954

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Roman centurion Marcian is captured by Attila the Hun en route to Constantinople, but escapes. On arrival, he finds the eastern Roman emperor Theodosius plotting with Attila to look the other way while the latter marches against Rome. But Marcian gains the favor of Pulcheria, lovely sister of Theodosius, who favors a united Empire.

Cast

Jack PalanceAttila
Ludmilla TchérinaPrincess Pulcheria
Rita GamKubra
Jeff MorrowGeneral Paulinus
George DolenzEmperor Theodosius
Eduard FranzAstrologer

