Sigurd Drakedreper is a film about Sigurd growing up in a time when conflicts are resolved with weapons. Sigurd is named after a great tale hero, Sigurd Fåvnesbane. It is expected that he will grow up and become a strong Viking, like all in his family. He will lead blood revenge on and avenge the murder of his brother. Illugene, which enemies lurks somewhere out there in the dark! Based on the book by Torill Thorstad Hauger.