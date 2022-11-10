Aspiring filmmakers Mel Funn, Marty Eggs and Dom Bell go to a financially troubled studio with an idea for a silent movie. In an effort to make the movie more marketable, they attempt to recruit a number of big name stars to appear, while the studio's creditors attempt to thwart them. The film contains only one word of dialogue, spoken by an unlikely source.
|Marty Feldman
|Marty Eggs
|Dom DeLuise
|Dom Bell
|Sid Caesar
|Studio Chief
|Harold Gould
|Engulf
|Ron Carey
|Devour
|Bernadette Peters
|Vilma Kaplan
