1976

Silent Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1976

Studio

Crossbow Productions

Aspiring filmmakers Mel Funn, Marty Eggs and Dom Bell go to a financially troubled studio with an idea for a silent movie. In an effort to make the movie more marketable, they attempt to recruit a number of big name stars to appear, while the studio's creditors attempt to thwart them. The film contains only one word of dialogue, spoken by an unlikely source.

Cast

Marty FeldmanMarty Eggs
Dom DeLuiseDom Bell
Sid CaesarStudio Chief
Harold GouldEngulf
Ron CareyDevour
Bernadette PetersVilma Kaplan

View Full Cast >

Images