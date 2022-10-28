1957

Silk Stockings

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1957

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A musical remake of Ninotchka: After three bumbling Soviet agents fail in their mission to retrieve a straying Soviet composer from Paris, the beautiful, ultra-serious Ninotchka is sent to complete their mission and to retrieve them. She starts out condemning the decadent West, but gradually falls under its spell, with the help of Steve Canfield, an American movie producer.

Cast

Cyd CharisseNinotchka Yoschenko
Janis PaigePeggy Dayton
Peter LorreBrankov, Commisar
George TobiasVassili Markovitch, Commisar of Art
Jules MunshinBibinski, Commisar
Joseph BuloffIvanov, Commisar

