Sillunu Oru Sandhippu is a 2013 Tamil Romance film written and directed by Ravi Lallin in his directorial debut venture. The film stars Vimal and Dipa Shah in the lead roles, while Oviya appear in a supporting role. The film was earlier titled as Sillu Sillunu Oru Sandhippu, which was later changed to Sillunu Oru Sandhippu.The film opened to negative reviews.