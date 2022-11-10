1985

Silver Bullet

  • Horror

Release Date

October 10th, 1985

Studio

International Film Corporation (II)

The small city of Tarker's Mill is startled by a series of sadistic murders. The population fears that this is the work of a maniac. During a search a mysterious, hairy creature is observed. This strange appearance is noticed once a month. People lock themselves up at night, but there's one boy who's still outside, he's preparing the barbecue.

Cast

Everett McGillReverend Lowe
Corey HaimMarty Coslaw
Megan FollowsJane Coslaw
Terry O'QuinnSheriff Joe Haller
James GammonArnie Westrum
Tovah FeldshuhNarrator

