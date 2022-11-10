Silver Bullet

The small city of Tarker's Mill is startled by a series of sadistic murders. The population fears that this is the work of a maniac. During a search a mysterious, hairy creature is observed. This strange appearance is noticed once a month. People lock themselves up at night, but there's one boy who's still outside, he's preparing the barbecue.
|Everett McGill
|Reverend Lowe
|Corey Haim
|Marty Coslaw
|Megan Follows
|Jane Coslaw
|Terry O'Quinn
|Sheriff Joe Haller
|James Gammon
|Arnie Westrum
|Tovah Feldshuh
|Narrator
