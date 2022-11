Not Available

Silver & Gold is a live video by Neil Young performing solo on acoustic guitar and piano. All but the last song were performed at Austin, Texas' Bass Concert Hall during his 1999 solo acoustic tour. Songs include: Looking Forward, Out of Control, Buffalo Springfield Again, Philadelphia, Daddy Went Walkin', Distant Camera, Red Sun, Long May You Run, Harvest Moon, The Great Divide, Slowpoke, Good To See You, and Silver and Gold.