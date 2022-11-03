Not Available

Silver Spurs

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jerry Johnson inherits a 50,000 acre ranch. Lucky Miller wants to take over the ranch. Roy is trying to get a railroad spur right of way. Lucky has a woman come west to marry Jerry to get control of the ranch. After the wedding, Lucky has the owner killed. Roy’s gun is substituted for the murder weapon, so Roy is put in jail.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers
Smiley BurnetteFrog Millhouse
John CarradineLucky Miller
Phyllis BrooksMary Johnson
Jerome CowanJerry Johnson
Joyce ComptonMillie Love

Images