Silver Spurs

Jerry Johnson inherits a 50,000 acre ranch. Lucky Miller wants to take over the ranch. Roy is trying to get a railroad spur right of way. Lucky has a woman come west to marry Jerry to get control of the ranch. After the wedding, Lucky has the owner killed. Roy’s gun is substituted for the murder weapon, so Roy is put in jail.
|Roy Rogers
|Roy Rogers
|Smiley Burnette
|Frog Millhouse
|John Carradine
|Lucky Miller
|Phyllis Brooks
|Mary Johnson
|Jerome Cowan
|Jerry Johnson
|Joyce Compton
|Millie Love
