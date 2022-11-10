1976

Silver Streak

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Release Date

December 2nd, 1976

Studio

Frank Yablans Presentations

A somewhat daffy book editor on a rail trip from Los Angeles to Chicago thinks that he sees a murdered man thrown from the train. When he can find no one who will believe him, he starts doing some investigating of his own. But all that accomplishes is to get the killer after him.

Cast

Jill ClayburghHildegard 'Hilly' Burns
Richard PryorGrover Muldoon
Patrick McGoohanRoger Devereau
Ned BeattyBob Sweet
Clifton JamesSheriff Chauncey
Ray WalstonMr. Edgar Whiney

