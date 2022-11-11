Simfoniya organa

Not Available

One of the symbols of musical Moscow, the heart of the Great Hall of the Conservatory, is the historic organ of Cavaillé-Coll. It was created in the 19th century, and was first heard in 1900 - at the World Exhibition in Paris, where it represented Russia and won the Grand Prix. A year later, the instrument was installed at the conservatory. Since then, he had to go through a lot of events that undermined his health: wars, revolutions, flooding ... Restoration, carried out in 2014-2016, revived the creation of the French master Aristide Kawaye-Call to life. The film, created on the basis of unique filming inside an organ, demonstrates the restoration process and offers to look at the instrument as a living organism - a breathing giant with a thousand voices.