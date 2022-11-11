Not Available

Simfoniya organa

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One of the symbols of musical Moscow, the heart of the Great Hall of the Conservatory, is the historic organ of Cavaillé-Coll. It was created in the 19th century, and was first heard in 1900 - at the World Exhibition in Paris, where it represented Russia and won the Grand Prix. A year later, the instrument was installed at the conservatory. Since then, he had to go through a lot of events that undermined his health: wars, revolutions, flooding ... Restoration, carried out in 2014-2016, revived the creation of the French master Aristide Kawaye-Call to life. The film, created on the basis of unique filming inside an organ, demonstrates the restoration process and offers to look at the instrument as a living organism - a breathing giant with a thousand voices.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images