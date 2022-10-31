Not Available

Simon Boccanegra is Verdi's magnificent telling of a humble 14th century Genoan who rises to become Doge of the great city. The plot centers on the political intrigues between Boccanegra (Domingo) and his adversary, the aristocratic Jacopo Fiesco, and the discovery of his long-lost daughter, Amelia. This story though replete with an inevitable tragic conclusion is ultimately one of hope, as the two great men are able to rise above their power-driven animosities to ensure peace amongst their beloved Genoa's warring factions and by placing familial and civic love ahead of their own individual desires.