Simon & the Oaks

Epic story about two families and their friendship and common destiny in Sweden's Gothenburg in the 1940s and 1950s. Told from the perspective of young Simon Larsson, who learns that he's an adopted child who has a Jewish father from Germany. After WWII Simon travels to explore his roots - a journey that leads to the basic mysteries of the human life. After the bestselling novel by Marianne Fredriksson.
|Helen Sjöholm
|Karin Larrson
|Jan Josef Liefers
|Ruben Lentov
|Katharina Schüttler
|Iza
|Stefan Gödicke
|Erik Larsson
|Karl Linnertorp
|Isak Lentov
|Josefin Neldén
|Mona
