2012

Simon & the Oaks

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 2012

Studio

Schmidtz Katze Filmkollektiv

Epic story about two families and their friendship and common destiny in Sweden's Gothenburg in the 1940s and 1950s. Told from the perspective of young Simon Larsson, who learns that he's an adopted child who has a Jewish father from Germany. After WWII Simon travels to explore his roots - a journey that leads to the basic mysteries of the human life. After the bestselling novel by Marianne Fredriksson.

Cast

Helen SjöholmKarin Larrson
Jan Josef LiefersRuben Lentov
Katharina SchüttlerIza
Stefan GödickeErik Larsson
Karl LinnertorpIsak Lentov
Josefin NeldénMona

