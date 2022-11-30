Simondon of the Desert

Not Available

French philosopher of technology Gilbert Simondon (1924-1989) is perhaps most well known for his creation of a set of concepts in the 1960s that describe our modern world and that, at the time, illustrated a vision of a growing alliance between technology and nature. Throughout his life, Simondon was studied by some prominent thinkers (among them Gilles Deleuze) but still his singular philosophy remained rather unacknowledged. Since then, however, his work has been widely circulated around the globe, and has even gone beyond the field of philosophy, having a great resonance within many disciplines, recently including the fields of media and visual culture.