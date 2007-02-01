Simple Things

In order to secure the position of Head of Pediatrics at a top Chicago hospital, a young, highly accomplished, pediatrician agrees to spend a summer setting up a clinic in a small town in the North Carolina mountains. Clashing against the ways of the small community he is forced to deal with the recent loss of his wife while reconnecting with his 9 year old son, and learning a different pace of life.
|Bellamy Young
|Terry Hudson
|Aidan Mitchell
|Nate Gibbs
|Joshua Leonard
|Darryl
|Amber Benson
|Sally
|Mickey Jones
|Stan Slyder
|Edie McClurg
|Maggie Perkins
View Full Cast >