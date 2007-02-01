2007

Simple Things

  • Drama
  • Family

In order to secure the position of Head of Pediatrics at a top Chicago hospital, a young, highly accomplished, pediatrician agrees to spend a summer setting up a clinic in a small town in the North Carolina mountains. Clashing against the ways of the small community he is forced to deal with the recent loss of his wife while reconnecting with his 9 year old son, and learning a different pace of life.

Cast

Bellamy YoungTerry Hudson
Aidan MitchellNate Gibbs
Joshua LeonardDarryl
Amber BensonSally
Mickey JonesStan Slyder
Edie McClurgMaggie Perkins

