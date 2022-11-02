Simply Gorgeous

Not Available

Actress, entrepreneur, beauty expert glamor is Catherine Hickland's business whether she is on TV or the red carpet or teaching makeover's in her cosmetics studio in Manhattan. Many of people know Catherine Hickland from her roles on television, film, and theater but she is also a make up artist. Catherine has appeared on the Caroline Ray Show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Regis and Kelly and many others. She has been featured in People Magazine, Soap Opera Digest, Soap Opera Weekly, Marie Claire, and countless others.