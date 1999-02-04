Simply Irresistible

After her mother's death, mediocre chef Amanda Shelton is having trouble attracting customers to her family's restaurant. While shopping for ingredients, she is given a magical crab by mysterious Gene O'Reilly. Afterward, Amanda's dishes suddenly become excellent, inducing strong emotional reactions in everyone who eats them. Tom Bartlett, who is preparing to open his own eatery, tries her cooking and falls in love.
|Sarah Michelle Gellar
|Amanda Shelton
|Sean Patrick Flanery
|Tom Bartlett
|Dylan Baker
|Jonathan Bendel
|Patricia Clarkson
|Lois McNally
|Lawrence Gilliard Jr.
|Nolan Traynor
|Christopher Durang
|Gene O'Reilly
View Full Cast >