1999

Simply Irresistible

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 4th, 1999

Studio

New Regency Pictures

After her mother's death, mediocre chef Amanda Shelton is having trouble attracting customers to her family's restaurant. While shopping for ingredients, she is given a magical crab by mysterious Gene O'Reilly. Afterward, Amanda's dishes suddenly become excellent, inducing strong emotional reactions in everyone who eats them. Tom Bartlett, who is preparing to open his own eatery, tries her cooking and falls in love.

Cast

Sarah Michelle GellarAmanda Shelton
Sean Patrick FlaneryTom Bartlett
Dylan BakerJonathan Bendel
Patricia ClarksonLois McNally
Lawrence Gilliard Jr.Nolan Traynor
Christopher DurangGene O'Reilly

