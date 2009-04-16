2009

Sin Nombre

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 2009

Studio

Canana Films

Set on the border, where Mexico becomes the crucible and the fearsome gangs of today’s Mexican countryside, the gauntlet, to freedom. The stories of a girl living in Honduras and hungering for a brighter future, and two teen gang members, for whom the Mara Salvatrucha is near their entire universe, become interlaced on the train to the border, a journey that will determine the future of their lives

Cast

Edgar FloresEl Casper
Kristyan FerrerEl Smiley
Tenoch HuertaLil\' Mago
Diana GarcíaMartha Marlene
Luis Fernando PeñaEl Sol
Héctor JiménezLeche/ Wounded Man

View Full Cast >

Images