Sin Nombre

Set on the border, where Mexico becomes the crucible and the fearsome gangs of today’s Mexican countryside, the gauntlet, to freedom. The stories of a girl living in Honduras and hungering for a brighter future, and two teen gang members, for whom the Mara Salvatrucha is near their entire universe, become interlaced on the train to the border, a journey that will determine the future of their lives
|Edgar Flores
|El Casper
|Kristyan Ferrer
|El Smiley
|Tenoch Huerta
|Lil\' Mago
|Diana García
|Martha Marlene
|Luis Fernando Peña
|El Sol
|Héctor Jiménez
|Leche/ Wounded Man
View Full Cast >