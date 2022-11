Not Available

After her solitary and baleful prayers, a stern old woman leaves her apartment for the laundromat leaving behind a young boy. At the laundromat, she's importuned by a young woman who questions her sharply about a man in the old woman's past. Back in her apartment, a young couple talks in the bedroom. Is all of this in the old woman's head? Is she reliving her past, from which there is no escape?