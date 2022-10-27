1989

Sinbad of the Seven Seas

  • Adventure
  • Family

March 31st, 1989

Cannon Group

Fantasy tale based on the tale of the legendary sailor. Here Sinbad must recover five magical stones to free the city of Basra from the evil spell cast by a wizard. His journey takes him to the isle of the Amazons where the queen tries to capture him, to a battle with ghost warriors on the isle of the dead, and ultimately to a battle with his own double.

John SteinerJaffar
Ennio GirolamiViking
Hal YamanouchiSamurai
Yehuda EfroniAhmed
Alessandra MartinesAlina
Teagan CliveSoukra

