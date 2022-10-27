Sinbad of the Seven Seas

Fantasy tale based on the tale of the legendary sailor. Here Sinbad must recover five magical stones to free the city of Basra from the evil spell cast by a wizard. His journey takes him to the isle of the Amazons where the queen tries to capture him, to a battle with ghost warriors on the isle of the dead, and ultimately to a battle with his own double.
|John Steiner
|Jaffar
|Ennio Girolami
|Viking
|Hal Yamanouchi
|Samurai
|Yehuda Efroni
|Ahmed
|Alessandra Martines
|Alina
|Teagan Clive
|Soukra
