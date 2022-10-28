1944

Since You Went Away

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 19th, 1944

Studio

Vanguard Films

While husband Tim is away during World War II, Anne Hilton copes with problems on the homefront. Taking in a lodger, Colonel Smollett, to help make ends meet and dealing with shortages and rationing are minor inconveniences compared to the love affair daughter Jane and the Colonel's grandson conduct.

Cast

Jennifer JonesJane Deborah Hilton
Joseph CottenLieutenant Tony Willett
Shirley TempleBridget 'Brig' Hilton
Monty WoolleyColonel William G. Smollett
Lionel BarrymoreClergyman
Robert WalkerCorporal William G. 'Bill' Smollett II

