Since You Went Away

While husband Tim is away during World War II, Anne Hilton copes with problems on the homefront. Taking in a lodger, Colonel Smollett, to help make ends meet and dealing with shortages and rationing are minor inconveniences compared to the love affair daughter Jane and the Colonel's grandson conduct.
|Jennifer Jones
|Jane Deborah Hilton
|Joseph Cotten
|Lieutenant Tony Willett
|Shirley Temple
|Bridget 'Brig' Hilton
|Monty Woolley
|Colonel William G. Smollett
|Lionel Barrymore
|Clergyman
|Robert Walker
|Corporal William G. 'Bill' Smollett II
