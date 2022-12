Not Available

Sincerely Daisy is a 2020 Kenyan coming-of-age romantic comedy film produced and directed by popular actor Nick Mutuma. The film stars Ella Maina, Brian Abejah, Sam Psenjen and Mbeki Mwalimu in the lead roles. The film was released in Netflix on 9 October 2020 and became the first ever Kenyan feature film to be released via Netflix.