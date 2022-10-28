1947

Singapore

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1947

Studio

Universal International Pictures

After the war, Matt Gordon returns to Singapore to retrieve a fortune in smuggled pearls. Arrived, he reminisces in flashback about his prewar fiancée, alluring Linda, and her disappearance during the Japanese attack. But now Linda resurfaces...with amnesia and married to rich planter Van Leyden. Meanwhile, sinister fence Mauribus schemes to get Matt's pearls.

Cast

Ava GardnerLinda Grahame / Ann Van Leyden
Roland CulverMichael Van Leyden
Richard HaydnDeputy Commissioner Hewitt
Spring ByingtonMrs. Bellows
Thomas GomezMr. Mauribus
Porter HallMr. Gerald Bellows

