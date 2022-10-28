After the war, Matt Gordon returns to Singapore to retrieve a fortune in smuggled pearls. Arrived, he reminisces in flashback about his prewar fiancée, alluring Linda, and her disappearance during the Japanese attack. But now Linda resurfaces...with amnesia and married to rich planter Van Leyden. Meanwhile, sinister fence Mauribus schemes to get Matt's pearls.
|Ava Gardner
|Linda Grahame / Ann Van Leyden
|Roland Culver
|Michael Van Leyden
|Richard Haydn
|Deputy Commissioner Hewitt
|Spring Byington
|Mrs. Bellows
|Thomas Gomez
|Mr. Mauribus
|Porter Hall
|Mr. Gerald Bellows
