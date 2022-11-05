Not Available

Single Bells

  • Comedy

Kati, successful advertising manager, dreams of a family with Jonas, who has been her boyfriend since eight years. As he doesn't like the plan at all, they start an argument. Kati finally decides to go to her sister Luise on Christmas instead of flying to Mauritius with Jonas. This turns out to be a bad idea because she isn't the only guest Luise's family has to bear...

Cast

Inge KonradiOmama - Johannes Moors Mutter
Johanna von KoczianLilibet Treichl - Luiserls und Katis Mutter
Mona SeefriedLuiserl Moor
Erwin SteinhauerJohannes 'Joe' Moor
Gregor BloébJonas Meixner
Mariella HahnSissi Moor

