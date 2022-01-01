Single White Female

Attractive Manhattanite Allison Jones has it all: a handsome beau, a rent-controlled apartment, and a promising career as a fashion designer. When boyfriend Sam proves unfaithful, Allison strikes out on her own but must use the classifieds to seek out a roommate in order to keep her spacious digs.
|Bridget Fonda
|Allison 'Allie' Jones
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Hedra 'Hedy' Carlson
|Steven Weber
|Sam Rawson
|Peter Friedman
|Graham Knox
|Stephen Tobolowsky
|Mitch Myerson
|Frances Bay
|Elderly Neighbor
