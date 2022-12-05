Sir John Lubbock’s Pet Wasp

Not Available

Parker was commissioned by animate projects and Anim18 to create a short animated film about untold stories, specially for Instagram. Sir John Lubbock’s true story and his scientific writings on Ants, Bees & Wasps stood out as contemporary for directors, Osbert Parker & Laurie Hill who worked in collaboration on the short film. Themes of environmental concerns, cultural displacement and empathy were found in their interpretation of Lubbock’s story still relevant today. A diverse range of techniques from, stop motion, 2D cut-out’s and digital animation is combined to tell a bizarre and beautiful love story with a sting in its tale. BRAVE