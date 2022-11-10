Sissi: The Young Empress

Sissi is now the empress of Austria and attempts to learn etiquette. While she is busy being empress she also has to deal with her difficult new mother-in-law, while the arch-duchess Sophie is trying to tell the emperor how to rule and also Sissi how to be a mother.
|Karlheinz Böhm
|Franz Joseph, Kaiser von Österreich
|Magda Schneider
|Herzogin Ludovika von Bayern
|Vilma Degischer
|Erzherzogin Sophie
|Gustav Knuth
|Herzog Max von Bayern
|Walter Reyer
|Graf Andrassy
|Josef Meinrad
|Major Böckl
