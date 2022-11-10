Not Available

Sissi: The Young Empress

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Erma-Film

Sissi is now the empress of Austria and attempts to learn etiquette. While she is busy being empress she also has to deal with her difficult new mother-in-law, while the arch-duchess Sophie is trying to tell the emperor how to rule and also Sissi how to be a mother.

Cast

Karlheinz BöhmFranz Joseph, Kaiser von Österreich
Magda SchneiderHerzogin Ludovika von Bayern
Vilma DegischerErzherzogin Sophie
Gustav KnuthHerzog Max von Bayern
Walter ReyerGraf Andrassy
Josef MeinradMajor Böckl

View Full Cast >

Images