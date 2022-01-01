Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Deloris Van Cartier is again asked to don the nun's habit to help a run-down Catholic school, presided over by Mother Superior. And if trying to reach out to a class full of uninterested students wasn't bad enough, the sisters discover that the school is due to be closed by the unscrupulous local authority chief Mr. Crisp.
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Deloris Van Cartier
|Kathy Najimy
|Sister Mary Patrick
|James Coburn
|Mr. Crisp
|Barnard Hughes
|Father Maurice
|Mary Wickes
|Sister Mary Lazarus
|Michael Jeter
|Father Ignatius
