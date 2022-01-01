Sister Act

A Reno singer witnesses a mob murder and the cops stash her in a nunnery to protect her from the hitmen. The mother superior does not trust her, and takes steps to limit her influence on the other nuns. Eventually the singer rescues the failing choir and begins helping with community projects, which gets her an interview on TV.
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence
|Maggie Smith
|Mother Superior
|Kathy Najimy
|Sister Mary Patrick
|Wendy Makkena
|Sister Mary Robert
|Mary Wickes
|Sister Mary Lazarus
|Harvey Keitel
|Vince LaRocca
