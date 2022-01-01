1992

Sister Act

  • Music
  • Comedy

Release Date

May 27th, 1992

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

A Reno singer witnesses a mob murder and the cops stash her in a nunnery to protect her from the hitmen. The mother superior does not trust her, and takes steps to limit her influence on the other nuns. Eventually the singer rescues the failing choir and begins helping with community projects, which gets her an interview on TV.

Cast

Whoopi GoldbergDeloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence
Maggie SmithMother Superior
Kathy NajimySister Mary Patrick
Wendy MakkenaSister Mary Robert
Mary WickesSister Mary Lazarus
Harvey KeitelVince LaRocca

