Sitting in Bars with Cake

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Trish Sie

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Resonate Entertainment

Cake centers on a quiet young woman unlucky in love who discovers an unlikely guy magnet when she bakes a cake for her best friend’s birthday and brings it to a bar, only to be swarmed by men. She believes it’s a fluke, but her friend convinces her to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, with the goal of finding true love. The young woman’s life proceeds to open up in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

Cast

Yara Shahidi
Bette Midler
Ron Livingston
Maia Mitchell
Aaron Dominguez
Rish Shah

Images