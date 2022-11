Not Available

After the massacre of a small village a group of survivors lead by one of man called Ah Tien is trained by a mysterious monk in the deadly arts of the Shaolin Chastity Kung Fu. The group of survivors includes women and children but this is not an obstacle for them to get the training, after they learn the arcane secrets of Tong Zi Kung, the remaining villagers decide to avenge their loved ones and face the people responsible for their deaths, the Nine Devil Gang.