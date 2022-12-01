Not Available

Sivandha Mann, also spelt as Sivantha Mann, is a 1969 Indian Tamil language film written, produced and directed by C.V. Sridhar that stars Sivaji Ganesan, Kanchana and M. N. Nambiar in the lead roles, while other actors like R. Muthuraman, Nagesh and S. V. Ranga Rao play supporting roles. It is notably the first Tamil film to be shot extensively in locations outside India, and later Tamil and Telugu films "fell to the French charm" after this. The film was a major success. A Hindi remake titled Dharti starred Rajendra Kumar and Waheeda Rehman in the lead, along with Sivaji Ganesan in a cameo role.