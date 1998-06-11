Six Days Seven Nights

When Quinn, a grouchy pilot living the good life in the South Pacific, agrees to transfer a savvy fashion editor, Robin, to Tahiti, he ends up stranded on a deserted island with her after their plane crashes. The pair avoid each other at first, until they're forced to team up to escape from the island -- and some pirates who want their heads.
|Harrison Ford
|Quinn Harris
|Anne Heche
|Robin Monroe
|David Schwimmer
|Frank Martin
|Jacqueline Obradors
|Angelica
|Temuera Morrison
|Jager
|Allison Janney
|Marjorie
