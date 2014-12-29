2014

Six Degrees of Celebration 1914

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

100 years ago, the Russian Empire ... Christmas Eve. December plugs, holiday celebrations, balls and modest luxury holidays, titled nobles and ordinary peasants, the royal family and the soldiers of the First World War, progressive poets and the first skaters - everything was different, except ... the holiday. People prepared, lived, believed dreaming and waiting for this miracle - Christmas!

Cast

Ivan UrgantBoris
Aleksandr GolovinDima
Konstantin KhabenskiyNarrator (voice)
Aleksandr DomogarovGrisha
Evgeniya KhirivskayaBella
Katerina ShpitsaLiza

