1938

Six Shootin' Sheriff

  • Action
  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1938

Studio

M & A Alexander Productions

Cowboy star Ken Maynard is Jim "Trigger" Morton, in town undercover while pursuing the man who framed him for robbery. But a well-placed shot tames a band of scofflaws and gains Morton the sheriff's badge. Now, he's riding on both sides of the law. The line is further blurred when old buddy Chuck (Walter Long) offers evidence of Morton's innocence in exchange for a blind eye to Chuck's impending postal heist in this classic Western.

Cast

Marjorie ReynoldsMolly Morgan
Lafe McKeeZeke
Walter LongGang Leader Chuck
Bob TerryEd Morton
Ben CorbettHenchman Red
Roger WilliamsHenchman Bart

View Full Cast >

Images