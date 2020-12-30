6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.
|Ryan Reynolds
|One
|Lior Raz
|Rovach Alimov
|Mélanie Laurent
|Two
|Adria Arjona
|Five
|Dave Franco
|Six
|Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|Three
