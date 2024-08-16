2024

Legendary facialist-to-the-stars Hope Goldman is preparing to enter the next phase of her career by launching her own retail line of skincare products. However, she begins to sense that someone is trying to sabotage her business and destroy her life after she becomes entangled in a series of menacing situations. Consumed with paranoia, Hope goes on an investigation across Hollywood to find out who is responsible and save her business- by any means necessary.